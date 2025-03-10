Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 3 cents at $4.72 a bushel. May. wheat rose by 10.75 cents at $5.62 a bushel. May. oats gained 4.75 cents at $3.76 a bushel. May. soybeans was off 2 cents at $10.23 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 0.52 cent at $2.01 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle gained 0.37 cent at $2.79 a pound. Apr. hogs was down 0.02 cent at $.87 a pound.

