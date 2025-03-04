Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at $4.52 a bushel. May. wheat was off 0.5 cent at $5.37 a bushel. May. oats rose by 10.5 cents at $3.88 a bushel. May. soybeans rose by 1.75 cents at $10.02 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 3 cents at $1.95 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle lost 0.7 cent at $2.73 a pound. Apr. hogs was down 0.8 cent at $.82 a pound.

