Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn rose by 5.5 cents at $4.57 a bushel. May. wheat rose by 6.75 cents at $5.43 a bushel. May. oats lost 3.5 cents at $3.82 a bushel. May. soybeans was up 2.5 cents at $10.02 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 0.12 cent at $1.95 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle gained 0.52 cent at $2.73 a pound. Apr. hogs was up 1.35 cents at $.84 a pound.

