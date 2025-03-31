Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at $4.58…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at $4.58 a bushel. May. wheat was unchanged at $5.38 a bushel. May. oats was off 8.5 cents at $3.46 a bushel. May. soybeans was up 0.25 cent at $10.14 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell by 0.6 cent at $2.08 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle fell by 1 cent at $2.87 a pound. Apr. hogs was up 0.5 cent at $.87 a pound.

