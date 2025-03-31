Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was off 1 cent at $4.52 a bushel. May. wheat lost 0.75 cent at $5.28 a bushel. May. oats gained 4.5 cents at $3.55 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 4.25 cents at $10.27 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was down 0.25 cent at $2.09 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was up 0.77 cent at $2.88 a pound. Apr. hogs was up 0.18 cent at $.87 a pound.

