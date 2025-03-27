Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was up 0.75 cent at $4.52 a bushel. May. wheat lost 0.75 cent at $5.34 a bushel. May. oats was off 0.25 cent at $3.61 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 7.75 cents at $10.09 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was down 0.1 cent at $2.07 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was up 0.2 cent at $2.86 a pound. Apr. hogs lost 0.75 cent at $.87 a pound.

