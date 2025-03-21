Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at $4.63…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at $4.63 a bushel. May. wheat was unchanged at $5.58 a bushel. May. oats was up 1 cent at $3.80 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 0.5 cent at $10.10 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was down 1 cent at $2.07 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle fell by 2.15 cents at $2.86 a pound. Apr. hogs gained 0.5 cent at $.86 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.