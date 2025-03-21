Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn fell…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn fell by 0.75 cent at $4.68 a bushel. May. wheat gained 1 cent at $5.58 a bushel. May. oats was up 0.25 cent at $3.79 a bushel. May. soybeans was off 1.75 cents at $10.11 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was down 0.2 cent at $2.08 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle fell by 0.6 cent at $2.88 a pound. Apr. hogs was unchanged at $.86 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.