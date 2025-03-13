Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at $4.64…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at $4.64 a bushel. May. wheat gained 1 cent at $5.62 a bushel. May. oats was off 1.5 cents at $3.70 a bushel. May. soybeans was unchanged at $10.09 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 0.85 cent at $2.02 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was off 0.88 cent at $2.80 a pound. Apr. hogs was off 0.48 cent at $.86 a pound.

