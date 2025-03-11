Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn rose…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn rose by 2.25 cents at $4.74 a bushel. May. wheat was down 4.25 cents at $5.58 a bushel. May. oats fell by 3 cents at $3.74 a bushel. May. soybeans was up 3.5 cents at $10.18 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell by 0.3 cent at $2.00 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle gained 0.1 cent at $2.78 a pound. Apr. hogs fell by 0.25 cent at $.88 a pound.

