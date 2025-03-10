Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was up 0.25 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was up 0.25 cent at $4.72 a bushel. May. wheat was unchanged at $5.63 a bushel. May. oats gained 0.25 cent at $3.77 a bushel. May. soybeans was unchanged at $10.13 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell by 0.55 cent at $2.00 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle fell by 0.5 cent at $2.78 a pound. Apr. hogs gained 0.6 cent at $.88 a pound.

