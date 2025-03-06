Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was off 0.25 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was off 0.25 cent at $4.64 a bushel. May. wheat gained 5.75 cents at $5.54 a bushel. May. oats was down 2.5 cents at $3.78 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 0.75 cent at $10.28 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off 0.05 cent at $1.96 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was off 1 cent at $2.74 a pound. Apr. hogs gained 2.35 cents at $.87 a pound.

