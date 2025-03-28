Grains mixed, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at $4.53…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at $4.53 a bushel. May. wheat gained 5.5 cents at $5.29 a bushel. May. oats fell by 7.25 cents at $3.51 a bushel. May. soybeans was unchanged at $10.22 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle lost 0.62 cent at $2.09 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was off 0.73 cent at $2.87 a pound. Apr. hogs lost 1.12 cents at $.87 a pound.

