Grains mixed, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was up 0.25 cent at $4.69 a bushel. May. wheat fell by 2 cents at $5.56 a bushel. May. oats fell by 3.25 cents at $3.71 a bushel. May. soybeans was up 1 cent at $10.10 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off 0.83 cent at $1.99 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was down 0.05 cent at $2.78 a pound. Apr. hogs lost 1.62 cents at $.86 a pound.

