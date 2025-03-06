Grains mixed, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 0.75 cent at $4.57 a bushel. May. wheat lost 0.25 cent at $5.48 a bushel. May. oats fell by 0.75 cent at $3.80 a bushel. May. soybeans was up 4.75 cents at $10.16 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was down 0.37 cent at $1.96 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was down 0.82 cent at $2.75 a pound. Apr. hogs was off 0.5 cent at $.84 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.