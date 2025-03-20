Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 3.75 cents at $4.66 a bushel. May. wheat lost 6.25 cents at $5.57 a bushel. May. oats gained 0.25 cent at $3.72 a bushel. May. soybeans was off 2.5 cents at $10.06 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 0.08 cent at $2.07 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle gained 0.08 cent at $2.87 a pound. Apr. hogs was up 0.1 cent at $.86 a pound.

