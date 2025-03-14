Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn rose by 0.25 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn rose by 0.25 cent at $4.59 a bushel. May. wheat was off 0.5 cent at $5.57 a bushel. May. oats was down 6.5 cents at $3.67 a bushel. May. soybeans was up 0.25 cent at $10.17 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up 1.05 cents at $2.03 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was up 1.23 cents at $2.81 a pound. Apr. hogs rose by 0.4 cent at $.87 a pound.

