Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn fell by 0.25 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn fell by 0.25 cent at $4.69 a bushel. May. wheat rose by 5 cents at $5.53 a bushel. May. oats fell by 1 cent at $3.73 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 0.25 cent at $10.25 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 3.85 cents at $2.00 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle rose by 4.17 cents at $2.79 a pound. Apr. hogs was up 0.62 cent at $.87 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.