Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was down 3.25 cents at $4.61 a bushel. May. wheat lost 2.25 cents at $5.46 a bushel. May. oats lost 1.5 cents at $3.72 a bushel. May. soybeans fell by 4.5 cents at $10.03 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 0.02 cent at $2.06 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was off 0.65 cent at $2.85 a pound. Apr. hogs was up 0.6 cent at $.86 a pound.

