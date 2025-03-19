Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn lost…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn lost 1.25 cents at $4.58 a bushel. May. wheat lost 0.5 cent at $5.64 a bushel. May. oats was down 1 cents at $3.65 a bushel. May. soybeans lost 0.75 cent at $10.12 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off 0.32 cent at $2.05 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle gained 0.2 cent at $2.85 a pound. Apr. hogs was off 0.77 cent at $.87 a pound.

