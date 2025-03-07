Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn lost…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn lost 0.5 cent at $4.63 a bushel. May. wheat was off 6.5 cents at $5.47 a bushel. May. oats lost 3.75 cents at $3.73 a bushel. May. soybeans lost 2.25 cents at $10.25 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up 0.23 cent at $1.97 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was off 0.08 cent at $2.74 a pound. Apr. hogs was unchanged at $.87 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.