Grains lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was off 2 cents at $4.62 a bushel. May. wheat was off 7.5 cents at $5.51 a bushel. May. oats was off 2.5 cents at $3.78 a bushel. May. soybeans fell by 3.25 cents at $10.06 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained 1.88 cents at $2.09 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle rose by 3.32 cents at $2.88 a pound. Apr. hogs gained 0.18 cent at $.86 a pound.

