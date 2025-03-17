Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was up 5.75 cents at $4.64 a bushel. May. wheat rose by 13 cents at $5.70 a bushel. May. oats rose by 2.75 cents at $3.71 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 1.5 cents at $10.18 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 0.42 cent at $2.04 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle lost 0.2 cent at $2.81 a pound. Apr. hogs gained 0.58 cent at $.87 a pound.

