Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 4 cents at $4.65 a bushel. May. wheat was up 7 cents at $5.61 a bushel. May. oats rose by 3.5 cents at $3.72 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 10.5 cents at $10.11 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off 0.13 cent at $2.01 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle gained 0.27 cent at $2.81 a pound. Apr. hogs fell by 0.47 cent at $.86 a pound.

