Gossamer Bio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) on Thursday reported a loss of $33 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $9.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $56.5 million, or 25 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $114.7 million.

