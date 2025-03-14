Gogo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Gogo Inc. (GOGO) on Friday reported a loss of $28.2 million in…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Gogo Inc. (GOGO) on Friday reported a loss of $28.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 7 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The in-flight internet provider posted revenue of $137.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $98 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $13.7 million, or 10 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $444.7 million.

Gogo expects full-year revenue in the range of $870 million to $910 million.

