GMS: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TUCKER, Ga. (AP) — TUCKER, Ga. (AP) — GMS Inc. (GMS) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Tucker, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 92 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period.

