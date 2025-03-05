Global Ship Lease: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KIFISIA, Greece (AP) — KIFISIA, Greece (AP) — Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) on Wednesday reported net income of $92.6…

KIFISIA, Greece (AP) — KIFISIA, Greece (AP) — Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) on Wednesday reported net income of $92.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Kifisia, Greece-based company said it had net income of $2.54. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.55 per share.

The containership owner posted revenue of $182.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $353.6 million, or $9.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $711.1 million.

