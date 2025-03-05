Geopark: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Geopark Ltd. (GPRK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $15.3 million in its…

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Geopark Ltd. (GPRK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $15.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Bogota, Colombia-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $143.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $96.4 million, or $1.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $660.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPRK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.