Genesco: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Genesco Inc. (GCO) on Friday reported profit of $34.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $3.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.26 per share.

The seller of footwear, hats, clothing and accessories posted revenue of $745.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $18.9 million, or $1.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.33 billion.

Genesco expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.30 to $1.70 per share.

