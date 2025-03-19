General Mills: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — General Mills Inc. (GIS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $625.6 million. On…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — General Mills Inc. (GIS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $625.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods posted revenue of $4.84 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.96 billion.

