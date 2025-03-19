GDS Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) on Wednesday reported net income of $573.9 million in its…

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) on Wednesday reported net income of $573.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had profit of $3.12. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 10 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $368.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $469.3 million, or $2.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.41 billion.

GDS Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion.

