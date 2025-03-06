Gap: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gap Inc. (GAP) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $206 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gap Inc. (GAP) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $206 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 54 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The clothing chain posted revenue of $4.15 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.07 billion.

