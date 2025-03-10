Gaiam: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — Gaiam Inc. (GAIA) on Monday reported a loss of $803,000 in its…

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — Gaiam Inc. (GAIA) on Monday reported a loss of $803,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The lifestyle media company posted revenue of $24.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $5.2 million, or 22 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $90.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GAIA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GAIA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.