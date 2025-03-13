G-III Apparel: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) on Thursday reported profit of $48.8 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) on Thursday reported profit of $48.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.07. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.27 per share.

The clothing and accessories maker posted revenue of $839.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $193.6 million, or $4.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.18 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, G-III Apparel said it expects revenue in the range of $580 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.15 to $4.25 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.14 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GIII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GIII

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.