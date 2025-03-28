FutureFuel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — FutureFuel Corp. (FF) on Friday reported profit of $2.8 million in its…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — FutureFuel Corp. (FF) on Friday reported profit of $2.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The St Louis-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share.

The biofuel and specialty chemical maker posted revenue of $61.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15.5 million, or 35 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $243.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FF

