Funko-A: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Funko, Inc. A (FNKO) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Everett, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $293.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $14.7 million, or 28 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.05 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Funko-A expects its per-share earnings to range from 40 cents to 48 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $188 million to $198 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Funko-A expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion.

