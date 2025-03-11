FuelCell Energy: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $28.3 million…

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $28.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Danbury, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of $1.42.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.52 per share.

The fuel cell power plant maker posted revenue of $19 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.2 million.

