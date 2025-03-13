Frequency Electronics: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y. (AP) — MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y. (AP) — Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) on Thursday reported net income of…

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y. (AP) — MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y. (AP) — Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) on Thursday reported net income of $15.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Mitchel Field, New York-based company said it had net income of $1.60 per share.

The maker of precision timing products posted revenue of $18.9 million in the period.

