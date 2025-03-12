Freightcar America: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Freightcar America Inc. (RAIL) on Wednesday reported profit of $34.6 million in its fourth…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Freightcar America Inc. (RAIL) on Wednesday reported profit of $34.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 21 cents per share.

The rail car maker posted revenue of $137.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $75.8 million, or $3.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $559.4 million.

Freightcar America expects full-year revenue in the range of $530 million to $595 million.

