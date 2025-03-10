Franco-Nevada: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $175.4 million. The Toronto-based…

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 95 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The precious metals streaming and royalty company posted revenue of $321 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $552.1 million, or $2.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.11 billion.

