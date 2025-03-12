Fossil Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.6 million…

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richardson, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The watch and accessories maker posted revenue of $342.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $102.7 million, or $1.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.15 billion.

