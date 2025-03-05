Fortuna: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM) on Wednesday reported net income of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM) on Wednesday reported net income of $11.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The silver and gold miner posted revenue of $302.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $128.7 million, or 41 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.06 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.