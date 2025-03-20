Formula Systems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) on Thursday reported profit of…

OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) on Thursday reported profit of $20.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Or Yehuda, Israel-based company said it had net income of $1.28.

The information technology company posted revenue of $691.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $79.7 million, or $5.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.76 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FORTY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FORTY

