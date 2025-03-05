Foot Locker: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Foot Locker Inc. (FL) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Foot Locker Inc. (FL) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $49 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 86 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The shoe store posted revenue of $2.25 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.33 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12 million, or 13 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $7.99 billion.

Foot Locker expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.35 to $1.65 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FL

