Flutter: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $156 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $2.94 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The online gambling company posted revenue of $3.79 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.75 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $43 million, or 24 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $14.05 billion.

