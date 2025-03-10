Flotek Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) on Monday reported earnings of $4.4 million in its fourth…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) on Monday reported earnings of $4.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $50.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.5 million, or 34 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $187 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FTK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FTK

