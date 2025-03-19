Five Below: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Five Below Inc. (FIVE) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $187.5 million.…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Five Below Inc. (FIVE) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $187.5 million.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of $3.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.48 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.38 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $253.6 million, or $4.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.88 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Five Below expects its per-share earnings to range from 50 cents to 61 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $905 million to $925 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Five Below expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.72 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.33 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIVE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.