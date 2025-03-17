FinVolution: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — FinVolution Group (FINV) on Monday reported profit of $93.3 million in its fourth quarter.…

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — FinVolution Group (FINV) on Monday reported profit of $93.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had profit of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 38 cents per share.

The online consumer finance marketplace provider posted revenue of $473.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $326.5 million, or $1.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.79 billion.

