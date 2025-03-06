Live Radio
Fidus Investment: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 6, 2025, 4:58 PM

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Fidus Investment Corp. (FDUS) on Thursday reported earnings of $17.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Evanston, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The closed-end investment company posted revenue of $37.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $78.3 million, or $2.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $146.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FDUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FDUS

