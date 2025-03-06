Fidus Investment: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Fidus Investment Corp. (FDUS) on Thursday reported earnings of $17.6 million in…

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Fidus Investment Corp. (FDUS) on Thursday reported earnings of $17.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Evanston, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The closed-end investment company posted revenue of $37.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $78.3 million, or $2.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $146.2 million.

